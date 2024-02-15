DeVou, James L. 101, of Hollis, Feb. 11. Visit 2 p.m., Service 4 p.m., Feb. 16 + reception, Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Buxton
DeVou, James L. 101, of Hollis, Feb. 11. Visit 2 p.m., Service 4 p.m., Feb. 16 + reception, Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Buxton
