The University of Maine scored 55 points in the second half to break away from a halftime tie Thursday night and defeat Bryant 80-57 in an America East women’s basketball game at Orono.

Anne Simon scored 31 points for Maine (17-8, 10-1) while playing 38 minutes, shooting 11 of 18 from the field, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers. Carolina Bornemann, Adrianna Smith and Sera Hodgson added 12 points each.

Silvia Gonzalez scored 14 points to lead Bryant (12-13, 5-7), which led 17-11 after the first period before the Black Bears rallied.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 66, TENNESSEE 55: Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Carolina (24-0, 11-0 Southeastern) past upset-minded Tennessee (15-9, 8-4) at Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ashlyn Watkins added 14 points and 10 rebounds for South Carolina. Raven Johnson had 15 rebounds.

(6) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 59, NOTRE DAME 43: Madison Hayes scored 16 points and a relentless defensive effort powered the Wolfpack (22-3, 9-3 Atlantic Coast) past Notre Dame (18-6, 8-5) at South Bend, Indiana.

Advertisement

The Wolfpack held Notre Dame to a season-low point total, and also held the No. 3 scorer in the nation, Hannah Hidalgo, to a career-low 10 points on 4-of-19 shooting. Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland scored five points for Notre Dame.

(19) SYRACUSE 71, MIAMI 60: Georgia Woolley scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, Dyaisha Fair had 11 points, including two 3-pointers in the final minute, and Syracuse (21-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast) beat Miami (17-7, 7-6) at Coral Gables, Florida.

It was Syracuse’s first win at Miami since Dec. 10, 2020.

NCAA TOURNAMENT: The NCAA women’s basketball selection committee did its first reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, and South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State and Colorado would be the No. 1 seeds if the tournament began now.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BRYANT 77, MAINE 72: Earl Timberlake and Daniel Rivera hit two free throws each in the final 20 seconds as Bryant (17-9, 9-2 America East) held off the Black Bears (11-14, 3-7) at Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Advertisement

Trailing 73-72 with two minutes left, Maine missed four layups and a 3-pointer the rest of the way. Bryant, meanwhile, didn’t hit a field goal in the final 2:58.

Rivera finished with 23 points and Timberlake added 20 for Bryant, which led 39-38 at halftime. A.J. Lopez led Maine with 15 points; Jaden Clayton added 14.

(24) FLORIDA ATLANTIC 80, TEMPLE 68: Johnell Davis scored 17 points, Alijah Martin and Brandon Weatherspoon each had 16, and Florida Atlantic (20-5, 10-2 American Athletic) beat Temple (8-17, 1-11) at Bocas Raton, Florida.

FAU pulled away with an early 15-2 run. Weatherspoon hit two 3-pointers during the spree, and Nick Boyd had four 3-pointers in the half. Boyd and Vladislav Goldin each finished with 12.

MAUI INVITATIONAL: The tournament will return to the Lahaina Civic Center in November for the first time since wildfires devastated the area and killed 101 people.

The field will include top-ranked UConn, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 10 Iowa State, No. 13 Auburn and No. 16 Dayton. Colorado, Memphis and Michigan State also will play.

FOOTBALL

GEORGIA STATE: The school postponed spring football practice after Coach Shawn Elliott accepted the job as South Carolina tight ends coach.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous