Second-seeded South Portland opened up a 29-5 lead after one quarter, forcing 17 turnovers in the process, and went on to a 66-32 victory over seventh-seeded Bonny Eagle in a Class AA South girls’ basketball quarterfinal Thursday.

The Red Riots (15-4) set up a semifinal date against third-seeded Scarborough in the semifinals Wednesday evening at Cross Insurance Arena.

South Portland had four players reach double figures. Emma Travis led the way with 19 points. Destiny Peter added 14, Annie Whitmore had 13 and Nyeerah Padgett contributed 10.

The Scots (3-16) were paced by Lily Parker, who scored 12 points off the bench.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

LEWISTON 52, OXFORD HILLS 43: Lonnie Thomas scored 23 points as the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (8-11) advanced to the Class AA North semifinals by defeating the No. 5 Vikings (7-12) in Lewiston.

Abdirahman Dakane added 11 points as Lewiston advanced to face top-ranked Windham next Thursday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Carter Holbrook staked Oxford Hills to an early lead by making four straight 3-pointers in the first quarter. He finished with 14 points, while Holden Shaw scored 11 for the Vikings.

