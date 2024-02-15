Wyatt Benoit scored seven unanswered points in the first minute of the fourth quarter to snap a tie and spark a 17-2 run, leading sixth-seeded Thornton Academy to a 59-43 win over third-seeded South Portland in a Class AA South boys’ basketball quarterfinal Thursday night in South Portland.

Joshua Vallee led the way with 21 points for the Golden Trojans (6-13), who will face second-seeded Scarborough next Thursday night in the semifinals at Cross Insurance Arena. Benoit added 15 points, and Simon Gellis and Shlioh Thoa finished with nine apiece.

The Red Riots (9-10), who won the past two state titles, were paced by Gabe Galarraga with 16 points. Manny Hidalgo added 13.

LEWISTON 52, OXFORD HILLS 43: Lonnie Thomas scored 23 points as the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (8-11) advanced to the Class AA North semifinals by defeating the No. 5 Vikings (7-12) in Lewiston.

Abdirahman Dakane added 11 points as Lewiston advanced to face top-ranked Windham next Thursday at Cross Insurance Arena.

Carter Holbrook staked Oxford Hills to an early lead by making four straight 3-pointers in the first quarter. He finished with 14 points, while Holden Shaw scored 11 for the Vikings.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 66, BONNY EAGLE 32: The second-seeded Red Riots (15-4) opened up a 29-5 lead after one quarter, forcing 17 turnovers in the process, and eliminated the seventh-seeded Scots (3-16) in a Class AA South quarterfinal in South Portland.

The Red Riots set up a semifinal date against third-seeded Scarborough on Wednesday evening at Cross Insurance Arena.

South Portland had four players reach double figures. Emma Travis led the way with 19 points. Destiny Peter added 14, Annie Whitmore had 13 and Nyeerah Padgett contributed 10.

The Scots were paced by Lily Parker, who scored 12 points off the bench.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 2, GORHAM 1: Jack Noone scored off an assist from Sean Allen in the first period, and Allen set up Lucas Martin for the go-ahead goal less than a minute into the third to push the Rangers (12-4) over the Rams (7-8-1) at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

Andrew Collins scored in the second period for Gorham, with assists from Cole Allen and Trevor Krouse.

