Liam Devlin scored a hat trick to lift the University of New Hampshire to a 6-2 win over the University of Maine in a men’s Hockey East game on Friday night in Durham, New Hampshire.

The Black Bears, who suffered their second straight loss, fall to 18-7-2, 10-6-1 in Hockey East. New Hampshire, which had lost its last three games against Maine, improves to 15-11-1, 8-8-1 in Hockey East.

Harrison Blaisdell gave New Hampshire a 1-0 lead with 5:05 left in the first period. Maine tied it on a goal by Cole Hanson 2:04 into the second but Devlin and Ryan Conmy scored three minutes apart to give the Wildcats a two-goal lead.

Anthony Calafiore scored in the third period to bring Maine within a goal, but Devlin scored with 3:07 left then added an empty-netter, and Stiven Saradian scored with 8 seconds left to help UNH secure the win.

Jakob Hellsten had 18 saves for New Hampshire, while Albin Boija stopped 20 shots for Maine.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Advertisement

MAINE 2, PROVIDENCE 1: Mira Seregely scored in overtime to lift the Black Bears (13-7-2, 9-14-2 Hockey East) past the Friars (11-16-5, 10-10-5) in Orono.

Audrey Knapp scored early in the third period to give Providence the lead before Ava Stevenson tied it for Maine.

BASEBALL

PITT SWEEPS MAINE: Jeremiah Jenkins hit a two-run home run but the Black Bears lost the first game of a season-opening doubleheader, 10-7, against the Panthers in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Jake Marquez had three hits and scored twice in the first game and hit a home run in the second game, which Maine lost, 7-4.

FOOTBALL

Advertisement

FLORIDA STATE: The Atlantic Coast Conference asked a Florida court to pause Florida State’s lawsuit against the conference while the ACC’s claim against the school in North Carolina moves forward or dismiss the Seminoles’ case altogether, according to a filing submitted.

The ACC’s response to Florida State’s complaint came at the deadline set by the court and a week after the school filed a motion for dismissal of the conference’s lawsuit in North Carolina, where the league office is located.

The first court appearance in either case is a hearing set for March 22 in Mecklenburg County Superior Court in North Carolina.

The ACC initially sued the Florida State Board of Trustees in North Carolina in late December, asking a court to uphold the grant of rights that binds conference members through their media rights as a valid and enforceable contract. The ACC filed its lawsuit without announcement the day before Florida State sued the conference.

Florida State is seeking a quick and easy path out of the conference instead of paying more than $500 million in exit fees and penalties to get out of a deal that runs through 2036. The school’s lawsuit, filed in Leon County Circuit Courts, claims the ACC has mismanaged its members’ media rights and is imposing “draconian” exit fees and penalties for withdrawing from the conference.

PAC-12: The Pac-12 is parting ways with Commissioner George Kliavkoff after the former MGM executive oversaw the demise of the once-powerful league during a wave of conference realignment last year.

The Pac-12 Board of Directors announced the move in a two-sentence news release, saying the conference and Kliavkoff “mutually agreed to part ways, effective February 29, 2024.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous