Readers of a certain age will remember the mid-1950s when Elvis Presley first crashed onto the music scene, voice crooning, lips sneering, hips wagging. Proper adults, especially the fathers, were outraged by this bold display of raw sexuality, this descent into decadence. Teenagers, especially the girls, had a slightly different take on Elvis.

When Elvis performed, he’d throw towels and flowers into the audience, his screaming fans throwing underwear, hotel keys, teddy bears and other mementos onto the stage. A hotel in Las Vegas stocked fresh undergarments in the restrooms because of the women tossing their underwear onto the stage when he was performing.

Things had changed by the time Elvis performed his last concert, shortly before he died in 1972. One writer referred to “the bloated fading version of the once-beautiful man.” An autopsy revealed that Elvis’ blood contained high levels of two opiates, Dilaudid, Percodan, Demerol and Codeine as well as Quaaludes.

One report noted that Elvis died on the toilet while straining to have a bowel movement, a sad ending to the life of a legend.

Every reader will remember when Donald Trump descended the escalator in 2015 to announce he was running for president, voice snarling, braggadocio blaring and dog whistle blowing. He warned, for example, about all the invading thugs and rapists from Mexico. Many Americans were shocked by the emergence of a reality TV star on the political scene, but millions of citizens were thrilled to see a politician who is “different,” someone who “tells it like it is.”

Thanks to the anachronistic and, I would argue, undemocratic electoral college system, Trump managed to beat Hillary Clinton, even though he received 3 million fewer votes.

Trump’s biggest “hits” have been slightly less musical than Presley’s. Got impeached twice. Led an insurrection. Tried to change the popular vote. Denied he lost an election. And lied about it again and again to the point that his fans believed it. Stole classified documents and then lied about it. Had to go to trial for sexually abusing a woman and then defamed her time and time again. Instead of having underwear thrown at his feet, he had a string of lawsuits appear at his door.

Seeing Trump do his stale schtick before dwindling crowds or reading about him spewing out tweets throughout the night or seeing him scowl in courtrooms reminds me of the aging Elvis — a falling star. Or maybe the raging Capt. Ahab in Moby Dick.

Trump has lost it, although many people, including this observer, would argue he never had it in the first place. He certainly never had ethics or values or one dollop of concern for the American people. Consider the evidence of Trump’s mental demise. He claims he wants the economy and stock market to tank because that would make it easier for him to beat Biden. He has instructed members of Congress not to pass bipartisan legislation about immigration for the same reason. Even the Wall Street Journal and several GOP Senators called Trump out on his shocking “stance” on immigration reform. Oh, and Trump just said that Russia should be encouraged to do what it wants to NATO countries that don’t pay enough for defense.

Lawyer George Conway refers to Trump as a “narcissistic psychopath.” Conway says, “Trump knows deep down that he’s deteriorating.

Time will tell how the current election process will play out. But one thing is sure. Fans of Elvis will continue to flock to Graceland to pay tribute to their fallen idol, Elvis Presley. Hmm….do you think a “Trumpland” will open some day for MAGA supporters? If it does, authentic patriots should be forgiven for calling it Disgraceland.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadwe575@aol.com.

