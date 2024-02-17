Anne Simon and Adrianna Smith both scored 16 points as Maine ran its women’s basketball winning streak to six games with a 57-55 victory over Vermont in an America East game Saturday in Burlington, Vermont.

The Black Bears (18-8, 11-1 America East) trailed 20-8 after the first quarter but outscored the Catamounts 22-11 in the third to take the lead.

Sarah Talon added 15 points for Maine.

Andejela Matic scored 14 points for Vermont.

BOWDOIN 78, TUFTS 60: Sydney Jones scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the top-seeded Polar Bears (23-2) beat the Jumbos (11-13) in a NESCAC quarterfinal in Brunswick.

Megan Tan added 11 points for Bowdoin, which will host the semifinals and final next weekend. The Polar Bears will face No. 5 Middlebury in the semifinals.

BATES 66, HAMILTON 50: Morgan Kennedy scored 17 points, and Elsa Daulerio had 16 points and nine rebounds as the Bobcats (21-4) beat the Continentals (17-8) in the NESCAC quarterfinals in Lewiston.

The third-seeded Bobcats will face No. 2 Trinity in the semifinals.

TRINITY 51, COLBY 35: Kate Olenik scored 12 points as the Mules (12-12) lost to the Bantams (19-6) in the NESCAC semifinals in Hartford, Connecticut.

ST. JOSEPH’S 73, DEAN 26: Maddie Lebel scored 15 points as the Monks (18-7, 14-0 GNAC) beat the Bulldogs (2-22, 0-14) in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Angelica Hurley added 12 points for St. Joseph’s in its regular-season finale.

UNE 60, HARTFORD 39: Jordyn Franzen scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Nor’easters (19-6, 14-3 CCC) cruised to a win over the Hawks (10-14, 6-11) in their regular-season finale, in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Gabby Soter added 12 points and Sydney Jenisch had 10.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VERMONT 68, MAINE 57: Kellen Tynes scored 17 points and Jaden Clayton added 13, but the Black Bears (11-15, 3-8 America East) lost to the Catamounts (21-6, 11-1) in Orono.

Shamir Bogues scored 21 points for Vermont, which has won 28 straight meetings with Maine.

UNE 89, HARTFORD 80: Adrian Torres scored 21 points as the Nor’easters (8-17, 6-12 CCC) beat the Hawks (7-18, 2-15) in their regular-season finale in West Hartford, Connecticut.

ST. JOSEPH’S 106, DEAN 68: John Paul Frazier scored 20 points as the Monks (16-9, 12-2 GNAC) beat the Bulldogs (9-17, 5-10) in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Remijo Wani added 19 points and 15 rebounds.

SOUTHERN MAINE, VERMONT STATE-CASTLETON 60: Clay Kuhn scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as the Huskies (14-11, 9-7 LEC) beat the Spartans (7-18, 3-13) in their regular-season finale in Gorham.

Chance Dixon added 12 points, while Cody Hawes recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tommy Whelan also scored 10 points.

OBIT: Lefty Driesell, the Hall of Fame coach whose folksy drawl belied a fiery on-court demeanor that put Maryland on the college basketball map and enabled him to rebuild several struggling programs, died. He was 92.

BASEBALL

PITTSBURGH 13, MAINE 3: South Portland’s Noah Lewis allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out three and walking eight in five innings as the Black Bears (0-3) lost to the Panthers (3-0) in Port Charlotte, Florida.

