SCARBOROUGH – Anna Rose (Profenno) Boswell, 97, was born on Oct. 15, 1926 on Warren Avenue in Portland, to Italian immigrants Peter and Antionette (Dibiase) Profenno Sr.

She was the youngest girl of six children. Anna attended St. Joseph’s Parish School and Deering High School. Upon the breakout of WW2, she began her work career at Shuttleworths in South Portland. From there she went to work at Woolworths Five and Dime.

Shortly after the end of the war, after his time of service in the USN, she met her future husband, John G. Boswell Sr. at a dance in Portland.

Anna lived her entire life in Portland working at Fairchild, later National Semi-Conductor while raising her two children. She lost John Sr. in 1986 and retired in 1990.

During these years she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and traveling with her friends. The destinations were many, including her favorite, “Graceland”.

Her backyard pool became a gathering place for family and friends for years that kept us all together, which was her wish. Anna was a bowler for life. She was an avid fan of Elvis Presley and all New England sports teams, attending many games. She also strangely loved the Yankees.

We lost Anna to the Lord on Feb. 11, 2024.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia and her husband, Wayne McGinty and her son, John Jr. and his wife, Colleen; her grandchildren Amy (McGinty) Costigan and husband Sean Costigan, Jack McGinty, Peter Boswell, Cailyn Boswell; and great-granddaughter, Sloane Costigan aka “Sweetie Pie”, and a new great-granddaughter due in March; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Anna was predeceased by her parents; brothers Anthony Sr., John, and Peter Profenno Jr., sisters Camilla and Nancy (Profenno) Kashinsky, sisters-in-law Martha, Kay, and Mary Profenno, Meriem French and Pat Boswell, brothers-in-law Anthony Kashinsky, William Boswell, and William French.

Anna was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, a grammy, a GG, and a friend. She was greatly loved, and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, Feb. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave. Portland. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery.

