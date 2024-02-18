STANDISH – Ellen M. “Mary Ellen” Toher Knowles, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Feb. 11, 2024. Mary Ellen has been reunited with her loving husband of almost 52 years, Arthur W. Knowles (Nov. 27, 1935 – July 21, 2010) in Heaven.

“Mary Ellen”, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Westbrook on Jan. 19, 1936 to Frances and Frederick Toher. Although she was small in stature compared to her parents and siblings, it was clear from the start she had a strong personality, which would serve her well throughout her life – both personally and professionally. Mary Ellen spent over 50 years of her life on Devon Street, in Portland. While attending Deering High School, and as a member of Pi Kappa, she made many lifelong friends and met the love of her life, Arthur.

Arthur and Mary Ellen married in St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Aug. 23, 1958. Mary Ellen and Arthur shared an inspiring love story and lifelong friendship and business partnership. Together, Arthur and Mary Ellen owned and ran Knowles Industrial Services for over 30 years. Truly, they were partners in everything – business, tennis, traveling, skiing, boating, hunting, entertaining their many friends and family, and being active and supportive members of their community.

Mary Ellen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Mary Ellen will be forever loved, cherished and adored by her daughters, Michelle K. Parish, Lisa K. Maloney and husband Dan; grandchildren Danielle M. Harris and husband Brian, Arthur A. Winfield and wife Jessica, Ellen M. Amell and husband Jeff, and Mary Katherine Maloney; great-grandchildren Andrew J. Harris, Brianna M. Harris, Kingston A. Winfield, Camilla L. Winfield and Jackson C. Amell.

Mary Ellen’s family would like to send a warm thanks to her caregivers Heidi Binimou and Robyn Verge for their devoted service, and representatives of the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their compassionate care.

A private service will be held for immediate family. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Mary Ellen’s online guest book.

If you would like to honor Mary Ellen’s memory, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Southern Maine at:

hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous