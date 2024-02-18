THE VILLAGES, Fla. – On Jan. 29, 2024, Sheryl “Sherri” Gaudette Defilipp of The Villages, Fla. and originally of Maine, passed away peacefully in the gentle care of Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Fla., with loving family and friends by her side. Her vibrant creativity and radiant energy for life will be profoundly missed by everyone that she touched. The outpouring of love and support for Sherri has been a true testament to her impactful care and devotion to everyone that she knew and loved.

Born in Rumford on Jan. 4, 1947, Sherri lived her childhood growing up in Mexico with many lifelong friends still by her side. She moved to Portland to attend Westbrook College and received her associate degree in the Medical Secretary program. She worked as a medical secretary before becoming a Deputy Clerk for the District Court of Maine. From 2004 until retirement in 2012, she worked at UNE as a Communications Assistant.

Her true passions are reflected in her creative talents. From decorating to redecorating, knitting to sewing, coordinating events to color and image consulting, there was nothing that Sherri couldn’t do. She was always impeccably dressed and put together, always with her best foot forward.

For the past 12 glorious years of her life, she was the exuberant, optimistic force of nature, the social director and life of the party. She was an avid paddler for the This Boat Rocks dragon boat team and lead many of their fun activities. Her capacity for bringing people together was one of her strongest attributes. She was the connector for people to gather and enjoy life. She was a gracious and loyal friend, always giving 100 percent of her time, energy, and advice. She was full of joy and thoughtfulness and always made special moments more memorable. She will always be our beautiful image consultant. Her infectious laugh and beauty will be missed dearly by all that had the honor to know her.

Sherri is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Defilipp and her significant other Marc Smith; her loving companion of 15 years, Tim Kinne and his children Samantha and Nathan Kinne; her former husband, Richard Defilipp; sister, Dee and her husband Jim Brown, brother, Jeff Gaudette and his wife Jane; nine nieces and nephews; 11 grand nieces and nephews and many extended family members and dear friends, too numerous to count.

She was predeceased by her parents, Norma Knapp Gaudette and Francis Gaudette.

A Celebration of Sherri’s life will be held on Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, Fla. with a reception immediately to follow. Livestream will be available at http://www.ncumcfl.com. On the morning of Friday, March 1 at 9 a.m., there will be a celebratory Dragon Boat ceremony in her honor at the Lake Sumter Landing Gazebo.

In addition, there will be a Celebration of Life in Portland on June 1 at 10 a.m. at the Wilde Memorial Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery with a burial service and reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Sherri’s honor to the Cornerstone Foundation, specifically,

Cornerstone Hospice and

Palliative Care

601 Mariposa Way,

The Villages.

Their website is http://www.cornerstonehospice.org

