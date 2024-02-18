PORTLAND – Theresa “Terry” M. Johns, 89, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Jan. 23, 1935, in Portland, one of nine children born to Italian immigrants Nicolantoni and Assunta (DeSanto) Conti. Terry was a lifelong resident of Portland.

Terry grew up in the Munjoy Hill section of Portland, graduating from Portland High School in 1953. Portland is also where she met the love of her life, John H. Johns. They were married on May 9, 1959 and together raised four boys. They shared 57 wonderful years of marriage until John’s passing in 2017.

Family and friends meant everything to Terry. She loved making homemade pizza, pasta and meatballs for her family, and attending backyard barbeques with friends and neighbors. Family meal gatherings on Sundays at her home brought her the most joy. She was a proud and loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, and a devoted wife and friend.

Terry is survived by her sons Michael (and wife Kelly) Johns of Gorham, David Johns of Westbrook, Patrick (and wife Heidi) Johns of Portland; daughter-in-law, Rachel Johns of Ossipee, N.H.; grandchildren Helen, Sabrina, Sebastian, and Angelica.

She was predeceased by her husband. John; and son, Steven.

Terry will be laid to rest alongside her husband and son during a private burial at Forest City Cemetery at a later date.