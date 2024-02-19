Walking and driving around Cumberland, I am disturbed by those orange “no” signs – they make us appear to be people that most of us are not.

Sure, we feel fortunate to live in a town with great walking trails, open space and farmland, Casco Bay shorelines, top schools, a good post office, excellent stores and restaurants, and activities for all.

But are we also people who choose to exclude the many Mainers who hope to live near where they work? A fitness instructor living 90 minutes away? A carpenter living two hours north? A son returning to Cumberland with a new wife, but nowhere to live? I hope we all care that people be able to find suitable housing they can afford.

Putting denser housing closer to town center is environmentally smart. Positive approaches could help solve our housing shortage – creativity will bring good solutions for this housing.

Betsey Harding

Cumberland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: