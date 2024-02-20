The Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Community Forces will host a workshop on pet first aid and CPR from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9.

The course , which will provide an overview on what to do for a pet in an emergency situation prior to receiving veterinary care, is limited to 25 people. The registration cost of $80 includes a book and a certificate. All proceeds will benefit the Maine Pet Oxygen Mask program, which helps equip local fire and rescue organizations statewide with pet oxygen masks designed for most companion animals.

The course will take place at the Mason-Motz Activity Center at 190 Middle Road in Falmouth.

