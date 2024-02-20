Select students have been named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Local students include: Chris Balzano of Saco, Brad Cruver of Dayton, and Max Goodwin of Biddeford.

Lucia Amat Ayala was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2023 fall semester.

Springfield College has named Stacy Taylor from Biddeford, to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2023 fall semester. Taylor has a primary major of Biology.

Local Students at Lasell University named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List include: Mariah Vanegas of Biddeford and Kaleigh Miller of Saco.

Abigail Hughes, a resident of Biddeford, was honored for academic achievement by being named to the Dean’s List at Delaware Valley University for the Fall 2023 semester.

Amelia Danehy of Saco has been named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the fall 2023 semester.

Dean College names Owen Critchley of Dayton to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester.

Scarlett Fontaine-Lynch of Saco has earned a place on the President’s List for the Fall 2023 semester at Dean College.

Local students named to University of Rhode Island Fall 2023 Dean’s List include: Adam Giroux of Saco, Frankie Hoyt of Saco and Colin Lavigne of Biddeford.

Morgan Rochefort of Saco, is one of more than 220 students who achieved Dean’s List honors during the fall 2023 semester at Nichols College.

The following local students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Josiah Aranovitch, from Biddeford, class of 2026, majoring in Data Science; Ryan Siepmann, from Saco, class of 2025, majoring in Mechanical Engineering; and Beth Turnidge, from Saco, class of 2026, majoring in Environmental Engineering.

Western New England University named Jillian Lizotte of Saco, to the President’s List for the Fall Semester 2023. Lizotte is majoring in Actuarial Science.

The University of Hartford named Kaitlyn Walsh of Saco has been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2023.

Emmanuel College in Boston has named the following local students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester: Abigail Brown of Saco, Alexis Sanders of Saco, Rose-Mary Blake of Saco, MacKenzie Day of Biddeford and Makenzie Parent of Biddeford.

The University of Tampa named the following local students to the dean’s list for the Fall 2023 semester: William St. Germain, of Old Orchard Beach, St. Germain is a Sophomore majoring in Accounting BS; and Payton Martin, of Saco. Martin is a Freshman majoring in Business Information Technology BS.

Renee Gonneville of Saco makes Curry College Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

The following local residents were named to Clark University’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List: Duncan R. Green, of Saco, was named to second honors; and Molly Nguyen, of Arundel, was named to first honors.

Emerson College student Logan Genender from Saco, is named to the College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. Genender is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2027.

