PORTLAND – The world lost two unique creatives with the recent passing of former Portland and Mt. Vernon residents Polly and Bear Blake.Polly, born Oct. 2, 1927, passed away Feb. 11, 2024. Bear, born July 18, 1936, passed away Nov. 10, 2023.They will be remembered for their extraordinary homes (featured in many magazines), an unsurpassed Portland garden, Bear’s beautiful watercolors, bountiful parties, and much-loved antique shops in Mt. Vernon and Portland. So many people found laughter and solace sharing a cup of coffee in their sun-filled Portland and Mt Vernon homes.Polly was as exuberant as Bear was quiet and introspective, but with the first hint of music, Bear was the first to dance. Those who knew them well would not be surprised that one did not live long without the other.They are survived by four children, Jim Derbyshire of Skowhegan, Judy Derbyshire Williams of Gilmanton IW, N.H., John Derbyshire of Leesburg, Fla., and Justin Derbyshire of Mt. Vernon; as well as three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.The family is hosting a Celebration of Life at their Mt. Vernon home, 350 Pond Road, Mt Vernon, on Sunday, March 24, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Jazz will be playing, Bear’s art will be on the walls, and remembrances will be shared. In their memory, read good books, buy yourself flowers, listen to music, fight injustice, vote, protect reproductive rights, and dance. Gifts in their namemay be made to:Shriners Children’s atdonorrelations@shrinenet.org

