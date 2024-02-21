COLLEGES

Dartmouth will honor the memory of Buddy Teevens, its winningest football coach, by adding his name to its athletic complex next fall.

Teevens, who also coached at Maine in 1985 and ’86, died in September of injuries he sustained in a bicycle accident six months earlier.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Robert Lewandowski scored for visiting Barcelona and Victor Osimhen answered for Napoli in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup.

Lewandowski shot through the legs of Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and inside the near post on the hour mark for his 93rd goal in the top club competition. Osimhen replied 15 minutes later with a shot from near the penalty spot after leaving his defender on the ground for his sixth goal in Napoli’s last six Champions League home matches.

n Wenderson Galeno scored in stoppage time to give Porto a 1-0 win over visiting Arsenal in the first leg of the Round of 16.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool mounted a second-half rally to overwhelm visiting Luton 4-1 and move four points clear atop the standings.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Marshawn Lynch, a former running back, resolved a drunken driving case without a trial or DUI conviction, 18 months after police found him sleeping in the driver’s seat of a damaged luxury sports car in Las Vegas.

Lynch, 37, agreed to attend DUI traffic school and pay a $1,140 fine, and will avoid a misdemeanor DUI conviction if he completes 200 hours of community service, attends a victim impact panel, undergoes an alcohol evaluation and remains out of trouble for one year. Misdemeanor charges of failure to drive in a travel lane and driving an unregistered vehicle were dismissed.

n The Chicago Bears hired Jennifer King as their first female coach. She’ll serve an offensive assistant with running backs.

GOLF

TIGER’S SON: The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods is taking the first step toward trying to play on the PGA Tour. Charlie Woods is entered in a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic in Florida.

The pre-qualifier for Woods is Thursday. The top 25 and ties advance to the Monday qualifier, where four players earn a spot in the field.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Coco Gauff rallied from a slow start and a second-set argument with the chair umpire to beat Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Gauff ended Pliskova’s 11-match winning streak.

BLAKE FINED: James Blake, the Miami Open tournament director and former top-10 player, was fined $56,250 for violating tennis’ rules about betting sponsorship, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced.

OLYMPICS

2028 GAMES: Organizers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics reached an agreement with two major companies to sell tickets for the games.

The deal involves Los Angeles-based AXS and Germany-based CTS EVENTIM forming a joint venture to promote, sell and distribute LA28 tickets globally. The companies’ websites, as well as LA28’s website, will sell tickets for the Olympic and Paralympic games.

