I am puzzled by Portland Museum of Art spokesperson Graeme Kennedy’s explanation for the recent layoffs of 13 employees, saying that a pause was needed for the museum to stabilize its finances as it prepares for a brighter future that envisions an expanded museum on its Portland campus.
As reported in ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer, in 2022 the museum had approximately $15 million in revenue, with approximately $8.4 million in expenses, with a net income of approximately $6.6 million, and net assets of approximately $79.7 million.
The museum’s financial health improved in 2023. Revenue increased dramatically to nearly $22 million, and while expenses increased to about $10.5 million, net income nearly doubled in one year to about $11.25 million and net assets increased to about $87.5 million.
Perhaps a more reliable explanation is that the museum has sacrificed the livelihoods of 13 employees in anticipation of a change in zoning that would allow it to destroy an invaluable historical building.
Both actions are contrary to the museum’s stated goals of “empower(ing) staff, board and volunteers through a culture that reflects inclusion, flexibility, and shared responsibility,” and “historic preservation.”
The firing of 13 employees should be condemned and the effort to raze a historic building, quashed.
Jack Melanson
Cape Elizabeth
