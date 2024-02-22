PEORIA, Ariz. — Baseball’s new uniform reveal hasn’t gone very well.

Bruce Meyer, the Major League Baseball Players Association deputy executive director, confirmed Thursday that the organization is relaying concerns from players to MLB about the new pants, which are somewhat see-through. The complaints, first reported by ESPN, are part of broader scorn for the new uniforms, which are designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics.

“I know everyone hates them,” Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said last week.

“We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there.”

MLB officials say the new uniforms improve mobility by providing 25% more stretch and also will dry 28% faster. The lettering, sleeve emblems and numbering are less bulky in an attempt to make uniforms more breathable and comfortable.

ALBERT PUJOLS was hired as manager of Los Leones del Escogido, a club in the Dominican Republic professional league.

“We are honored to have someone of Pujols’ stature and quality for our purpose of becoming champions,” said the team president, José Miguel Bonetti. “He has all our trust and support.”

Pujols, 44, hit 703 homers, fourth- most in history, over 22 major league seasons, and his 2,218 RBI are the second-most all-time, trailing only Henry Aaron. He retired in 2022.

MARLINS: Shortstop Tim Anderson, a former AL batting champion, agreed to a one-year contact. The agreement is worth $5 million, according to ESPN.

Anderson is Miami’s first big free- agent addition of the offseason. Anderson, a two-time All-Star, became a free agent in November after the Chicago White Sox declined a $14 million option, completing a $25 million, six-year contract.

Anderson, 30, spent all eight of his major league seasons with the White Sox. After leading the major leagues with a .335 average in 2019, Anderson hit .245 last year, the second-lowest of his career ahead of only a .240 average in 2018.

PIRATES: Pitcher Mitch Keller agreed to a new $77 million, five-year contract.

The contract will replace a $5,442,500 one-year agreement reached last month. Keller was 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA last season, and made the NL All-Star team.

