PORTLAND – Erika Charlotte Leddy, 74, of Portland, died peacefully on Feb. 6, 2024, with her dear friend and real-life guardian angel Rob Boudewijn at her side.

Erika was born in Portland to Charles and Ingeborg Stein on August 20, 1949. After meeting the love of her life, David R. Leddy, at an after-work bowling outing, she and David married and together dedicated their lives to raising their only child, Amanda J. Leddy, on Stevens Avenue in Portland.

Following a stroke in 2021, Erika moved from the only home she’d known as an adult to assisted living at 75 State Street in Portland. Her time at 75 State Street, with David until he died in September 2022, was among the happiest of her life. Erika, as was her nature, made a new best friend, Kathy Corsentino, and sometimes together with their posse of Susan and Linda took day trips, participated in art and other activities, and most importantly never missed Friday afternoon bingo. Kathy and Erika also occasionally wrangled dinner invites to DiMillo’s from Erika’s nephew, Alec, and a rotating cast of his family. In her short time at 75 State Street Erika, with her hugs and kisses for all, had an unforgettable and lasting impact. She is already sorely missed there.

Erika was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Ingeborg, and husband, David. She is survived by her loving daughter, Amanda; David’s three brothers and their families; and her dear friends Rob and Kathy.