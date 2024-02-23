BOWDOIN – Leroy “Roy” Roland Letourneau died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, surrounded by loved ones, succumbing to complications from heart surgery.

Roy was born Sept. 18, 1946, to Roland and Winifred Freeman Letourneau and likely arrived arguing with his twin sister Leah, whom he covertly loved very much. He was very dedicated to both of his parents and loved them greatly. Roy grew up humbly in Bowdoin and lived there his entire life, every home in view of the last. He had many fond memories of growing up in small town and the friends he did it with. He graduated from Lisbon High School and after Graduation, enlisted in the Navy, a service which he was always very proud of and a source for many memories and stories.

﻿Roy worked at BIW for 20 years and in 1985 met his person and future wife Louise. She was perfect and would be his foundation for the rest of his life. She was loving, kind, and fortunately quite tolerant but not afraid to check him on nonsense when necessary. He always considered himself lucky for having her and loved her beyond compare. Her passing after 36 years left him incomplete.

﻿In 1992 Roy took a chance and opened a Tire and Auto sales business in the one car garage across from his mom’s house. With a rack of tires, 2 “Budget Friendly” financed cars and the support of Louise, he built a business that would sustain him for the rest of his life. He didn’t shy away from the hard work and long hours it took to facilitate success. He had truly found his calling and enjoyed his work as much as a person possibly can for the rest of his life. He always had a love of cars and he loved talking to people. He was also happy to have family working at the business as well.

﻿Roy also Spent a few decades in the service of the town of Bowdoin as Selectman and on the planning board. He loved the small town he lived in, many of the people in it and he likely knew their birthdays.

﻿Roy made conversation and friends with people everywhere. He had many customers he considered friends, many friends in town as well as all the neighboring towns. He also had many great friends in the car dealer community. For Roy, auctions were half business and half social gathering and he did not like to miss one even with no intentions of actually buying something.

﻿His biggest hobby was collecting cars. For relaxation, he loved to go for long rides and/or out to eat with Louise. He also enjoyed when they traveled. He enjoyed car shows and would take as many cars as he could find drivers for.

﻿He loved being surrounded by family, especially his grandkids, most of whom received a car when they got their Drivers License. He enjoyed time spent at camp in Sunset Cove when he could although without Louise, it felt empty. He enjoyed being generous but like most things in his life, on his terms. He wanted things how he wanted things. He would say he was old school (Stubborn as heck).

﻿Roy was predeceased by a twin sister Leah Smith of Bowdoin, a brother and best friend Timothy Letourneau of Old Town; and his adored wife Louise (and Boo).

He is survived by his sons, Leroy Letourneau II (wife Katrina) and Joseph Pelkey Sr., two step-daughters, Constance Rose (Mike Haskell) and Rebecca Beck, a step-son, Philip Beck; his favorite sister-in-law, Joan Letourneau; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

﻿Friends and family are invited to visit 3 – 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home 11 a.m. Monday Feb. 26, 2023.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers feel free to make a donation to the veteran’s organization

of your choice

﻿

