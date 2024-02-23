Living as a gay man in Maine embodies a unique dichotomy, characterized by moments of both inclusion in and exclusion from the social fabric. The journey of self-acceptance and public acknowledgment is punctuated by experiences that span the spectrum of human empathy and hostility. In my life, I’ve been warmly embraced by family, friends, even strangers who commend the authenticity of living openly. Yet, this acceptance has been shadowed by instances of exclusion, shame and harassment, painting a complex portrait of what it means to be LGBTQ+ in Maine.

The past year marked a significant low in my life when I was forced to leave my job due to the relentless harassment I faced, which caused a significant strain on my mental health. The workplace, which should be a sanctuary of productivity and respect, became a battleground where slurs and systematic discrimination – ranging from denial of promotions to unjust pay cuts – were wielded with impunity, solely because of my sexual orientation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Liam Kent, a Boothbay resident, is an electrical engineer and a lifelong Mainer.

Similarly, the streets, which should symbolize the freedom of movement, occasionally echo with homophobic slurs cast by strangers. Growing up, the bullying for being ‘”too feminine” or for my voice sounding “different” was a harsh introduction to the societal challenges that lay ahead. These experiences, while deeply personal, are not unique to me; they mirror the adversity faced by many in the LGBTQ+ community, with those from more marginalized backgrounds enduring even harsher realities.

This tapestry of experiences underlines the critical need for more reserved towns like Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor to officially recognize Pride Month, which takes place in June. Such recognition would be more than a symbolic gesture; it would be a vital step towards dismantling the systemic barriers that perpetuate discrimination. It’s about affirming that our community values transcend political divides and embracing the diversity that enriches our collective existence.

The hesitancy of some Maine towns to acknowledge Pride Month is often justified with concerns about setting precedents or offending certain groups, or even daring to talk about a “touchy subject” as recently said by a selectman in Boothbay. This hesitation inadvertently contribute to the perpetuation of a status quo where silence is complicity. Acknowledging Pride Month is an acknowledgment of the human dignity of all residents. It signals a commitment to fostering a community where every individual, irrespective of their sexual orientation or gender identity, is valued and respected.

The transformative potential of such recognition cannot be overstated.

It serves as a beacon of hope for those who have suffered in silence, a signal that their experiences are seen and their lives valued. LGBTQ+ kids attempt suicide every 45 seconds in the U.S., according to the Trevor Project. This sobering statistic signifies the importance of this message. Kids are grappling everyday with their identities in often unforgiving social landscapes. These simple acts are beacons that shine to let those who need it know they are not alone, and their community stands with them.

As we stand at this crossroads, the decision to embrace Pride Month extends beyond the boundaries of Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor, challenging all Maine towns to reflect on the kind of communities we aspire to be. Are we enclaves of exclusion or bastions of inclusivity and acceptance?

I urge my fellow Mainers to lend their voices in support of recognizing Pride Month throughout the state in 2024. This is our moment to affirm that Maine is a state where love, acceptance and respect are not just aspirational values but the very principles upon which our communities are built. Let’s join together, not just in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, but in commitment to the fundamental human rights that define us all. In doing so, we pave the way for a future where every person can live openly, without fear, embraced by the warmth of their community’s acceptance. Your action can help ensure a more inclusive, accepting future for not just my community, but for all Mainers.

