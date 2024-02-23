HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners scored three times in the third period but couldn’t complete the comeback and lost to the Toledo Walleye 5-3 on Friday night in Toledo, Ohio.

The Walleye took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Thomas Farrell and Alexandre Doucet. They made it 3-0 when Brandon Hawkins scored late in the second.

Maine pulled within a goal when Jimmy Lambert scored twice about a minute apart in the third period. Both goals were assisted by Alex Kile. Riley Sawchuck pushed Toledo’s goal back to two on a goal by Riley Sawchuk, but Tyler Drevitch answered for Maine with 1:56 left.

Hawkins added an empty netter for Toledo.

Kyle Keyser stopped 30 shots for Maine, while John Lethemon had 28 saves for Toledo.

NHL: The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

The move comes after Ruzicka posted to social media a video of a himself with a white powder appearing to be cocaine and a credit card on a counter. The team announced that Ruzicka was going on waivers for termination purposes and said it would have no further comment at this time.

Ruzicka is in the second season of a two-year contract worth $1.525 million. He has only been with the Coyotes for about a month since they claimed him off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 25.

BASKETBALL

NBA G-LEAGUE: The Maine Celtics had two opportunities to tie the game in the final 10 seconds but missed two free throws and lost to the Birmingham Squadron 99-98 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Maine’s Drew Peterson was fouled taking a 3-point shot with the Celtics trailing 98-95 with 10.2 seconds left. He missed the first shot and made the second to bring Maine within one, 98-97. After Birmingham’s Dereon Seaborn made one of two foul shots to push the lead back to two, Maine’s JD Davison was fouled with 1.2 seconds left, but missed the second foul shot and the game ended Neemias Queta missed a layup as time ran out.

Davison recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Maine. Queta had 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Brandon Slater and Peterson each scored 13 points.

Karlo Matkovic scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Squadrom.

NBA: Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will have season-ending surgery on his left foot.

Williams has been sidelined since Jan. 25 with what was initially diagnosed as acute bone edema. Subsequent imaging revealed a stress reaction.

Drafted by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick out of Florida State in 2020, Williams averaged 10 points and 3.9 rebounds in 43 games this season. He has averaged 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in four years.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Alvaro Ortiz got off to a strong start and did just enough right at the end for a 7-under 64, giving him a share of the lead in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico as he goes for yet another victory in his home country.

Ortiz was at 11-under 131 at breezy Vallarta Vidanta, tied with Jake Knapp, Matt Wallace of England and Sami Valimaki of Finland. Ortiz had a 64 of his own late in the afternoon, Wallace shot 65 and Valimaki had a 67.

SLED DOG RACING

IDITAROD: Claims of violence against women are roiling the world’s most famous sled dog race – Alaska’s Iditarod – with officials disqualifying two top mushers this week and then quickly reinstating one of them, days before the start.

The upheaval began last week, when the Iditarod Trail Committee, the race’s governing body, sent an email to all competitors saying it had been informed of several accusations concerning violence against and abuse of women within the mushing community.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIA: The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said that it had dismissed the ROC’s appeal against the suspension imposed in October. The IOC objected to the ROC incorporating four sports bodies representing regions of eastern Ukraine, which it calls “a breach of the Olympic Charter”.

Russia was already barred by the IOC from entering athletes for the Paris Olympics under its own flag, and the suspension doesn’t stop the IOC’s efforts for Russians to compete as neutral athletes without national symbols.

CAS said it found the suspension issued by the IOC executive board “did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality.”

SOCCER

WOMEN’S NATIONS LEAGUE: France scored two first-half goals and held on to beat Germany 2-1 and reach the final of the inaugural Women’s Nations League.

Coach Hervé Renard’s side will play Spain away in the final next Wednesday after the Women’s World Cup winner beat the Netherlands 3-0 in the other semifinal.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United will have a three-game U.S. summer tour with matches in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Columbia, South Carolina.

The series, called “Rivals in Red,” begins with Arsenal playing Manchester United at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Los Angeles-based teams, on July 27.

Arsenal will play Liverpool on July 31 in Philadelphia. Liverpool and Manchester United will play at South Carolina’s football venue, Williams-Brice Stadium, on Aug. 3.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIP: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was stunned by qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Swiatek was up 4-2 when Kalinskaya broke straight back. Swiatek’s consistency began to desert her and Kalinskaya rattled off four straight games to take the first set. Swiatek saved two match points to break for 5-3 in the second and had another chance to break for 5-5 but hit wide.

The 40th-ranked Kalinskaya will play 26th-ranked Jasmine Paolini of Italy in Saturday’s final. It’s the first WTA final for Kalinskaya and Paolini’s shot at a second title, easily her biggest.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Wilson Fittipaldi, a former Formula One driver credited with helping to improve the standard of the sport in Brazil, has died.

He was 80.

The Brazilian auto racing confederation said Fittipaldi, who was known by fans as “Wilsinho” and was the older brother of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, died Friday at a hospital in Sao Paulo.

