The body of a missing man was found Friday near Eagle Bluff in Clifton, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bangor man had been reported missing that morning, and a family member located his vehicle in the area of Eagle Bluff on Route 180, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Deputies responded to the scene with a drone team, which found what appeared to be a person at the bottom of the mountain cliff. The Maine Warden Service’s K-9 unit responded to the area and found the man, confirming his death.

First responded who hiked in to recover the body found the trails and rock cliffs were still mostly covered by snow and ice. From trailhead to the summit, the Eagle Bluff trail is less than half of a mile but quite steep. The cliffs are a known rock climbing destination.

The sheriff’s office is investigating. More information, including the identity of the man, will not be released out of respect for the family, the office said.

