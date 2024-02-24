VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Brock Boeser scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 1:34 of overtime to rally the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday in a matchup of division leaders.

Filip Hronek also scored for the Canucks, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Thatcher Demko finished with 20 saves as Vancouver maintained the top overall spot in the NHL standings with 82 points..

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Bruins at Seattle Kraken WHEN: 10 p.m. Monday TELEVISION: NESN

Jesper Boqvist and Danton Heinen scored for Boston, which lost its second straight in overtime and is 2-1-4 in its last seven games. Jeremy Swayman had 36 saves. The Bruins are tied with the Rangers for most points in the Eastern Conference with 81, though New York has a game in hand.

The Bruins went 0 for 4 on the power play, while the Canucks were 0 for 1 until Boeser’s overtime tally snapped a 1-for-29 stretch.

Both goalies stood tall in a scoreless first period, where the Bruins outshot the Canucks 10-9. David Pastrnak led the way with three shots for Boston, including a point-blank power-play chance from the left faceoff circle late in the period.

In the second period, the Bruins built a 2-0 lead. Boqvist opened the scoring at 5:27 as he broke in alone and laid a sweet deke on Demko for his third goal of the season. Just under six minutes later, Heinen drove to the net and backhanded a loose puck out of the crease and over the goal line.

Advertisement

The Canucks spoiled Swayman’s shutout bid with 7:11 remaining in the third as Boeser fired a wrister to the short side.

Then, with Demko on the bench for an extra attacker, Hronek fired a shot from the blue line to tie it with 1:11 remaining.

The Canucks received their second power play of the game in overtime, after Boston was whistled for too many men on the ice at 1:09. That led to Boeser’s winner.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned to the Boston lineup after missing one game because of a lower-body injury.

Vancouver forward Dakota Joshua missed his sixth game because of a broken hand.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous