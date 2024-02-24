WESTBROOK / DOVER-FOXCROFT – Dorothy Lorraine Newcomb Young passed away on Feb. 21, 2024, at the age of 89. Dorothy was born in Portland on June 16, 1934, along with her twin sister, Barbara, to Oliver and Martha (Ross) Newcomb of Chebeague Island.

She grew up on Chebeague, attended local schools and graduated as Salutatorian from Chebeague Island High School in 1954 (in a class of 12 where sister Barbara was Valedictorian). In 1954, she married Robert Young of Westbrook. They would remain husband and wife for life, reaching 69 years of marriage.

﻿Dorothy worked as a housekeeper for families in the Westbrook area, then worked at Riverside Estates for several years until her retirement.

﻿For more than 60 years Dorothy was an active member and integral part of the ministry of North Deering Alliance Church, where she always sought to serve God and love people. She hosted ‘5-day clubs’ at her home, taught Sunday School, helped organize Alliance Women’s events, and much more. Her Christian faith was a vital part of her life right up until her final breath.

﻿Dorothy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was predeceased by all five of her siblings, Charles Newcomb, Alvin Newcomb, Raymond Newcomb, Ethel Newcomb Lanouette, and twin sister, Barbara Newcomb Wirzburger. Surviving are her husband Robert; two sons, Robert of Dover-Foxcroft and wife Emma, and David of Pawtucket, RI and wife Rachel; six grandchildren, Joshua, Jared, Serena, Candice, Briana and Jasmine; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

﻿A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. For a complete obituary and to leave messages of condolence and memories, please visit http://www.laryfuneralhome.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to:

Child Evangelism Fellowship of Maine

431 Campground Rd.

Livermore Falls, ME 04254

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous