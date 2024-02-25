Cody Bellinger is going back to the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to an $80 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The slugger can opt out of the deal after each of the first two seasons, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement was pending a physical. Bellinger is set to make $30 million this year, and then $30 million in 2025 if he stays with Chicago and $20 million in 2026 if he doesn’t opt out of the contract.

Bellinger was among five significant free agents represented by Scott Boras who went into spring training without agreements. Pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, third baseman Matt Chapman and designated hitter J.D. Martinez remain on the market.

It was a much different experience than last offseason, when Bellinger finalized a $17.5 million, one-year deal with the Cubs in December 2022. He then declined his end of a $25 million mutual option for 2024, and also rejected a $20,325,000 qualifying offer from Chicago after a resurgent performance.

Healthy again after years of injuries, Bellinger regained the form that made him one of baseball’s biggest stars at the beginning of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit a career-best .307 with 26 homers, 97 RBI and 20 steals in 130 games in 2023.

The 28-year-old Bellinger helped power the Cubs into playoff contention before the team faded in September. He had 48 RBI in one 45-game stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 19.

Bellinger also gave Chicago a lift with his defensive versatility. He won a Gold Glove in 2019 for his work in center, and he also plays a solid first base. He likely will be in center on opening day this year, giving top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong more time to develop.

RED SOX: Lucas Giolito pitched two scoreless innings in his first spring training start with Boston in an 8-6 split squad win over the Twins in Fort Myers, Florida.

Giolito, who signed as a free agent in the offseason, didn’t allow a hit, walked one and struck out one.

Rafael Devers hit a three-run home run and Rob Refsynder drove in two runs for the Red Sox.

Also Sunday, Brayan Bello pitched two scoreless innings in Boston’s 5-4 split squad win over the Twins.

Bello didn’t allow a hit, walked one and struck out three.

YANKEES: Marcus Stroman threw 2 1/3 innings in his first spring training start with the New York Yankees, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two.

The 32-year-old right-hander – who grew up on Long Island about 55 miles from Yankee Stadium – signed a $37 million, two-year deal during the offseason. He said it was “exciting getting the first one under the belt” after throwing 31 of 52 pitches for strikes in a split-squad game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

METS: Right-hander Kodai Senga won’t throw for about three weeks as the team sees how his ailing shoulder responds to a platelet-rich plasma injection.

Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that Senga went to New York for the injection a few days ago and is now back in camp in Florida.

PHILLIES: Right-hander Aaron Nola worked two perfect innings against the Yankees in his first spring training start since signing a $172 million, seven-year offseason deal to remain with the Phillies.

Nola struck out three during a 33-pitch outing.

