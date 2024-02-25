SACO – Chester “Chet” Gillingham, 93, husband of Marilyn, passed away on Feb. 20, 2024.

A graveside service will be held on Monday May 6 at 11 a.m. at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery on the Gillingham family lot.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Should you choose, in lieu of flowers the family encourages friends and relations to emulate Chet’s practice of giving support to those in need locally by donating funds and/or time to a cause close to you. Support your local community, like Chet did, and help make the world a better place.

