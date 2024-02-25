FREEPORT – Following a lengthy illness and with parents at her bedside, Heather Autall Leland Moujaes passed away at Maine Medical Center on Feb. 5, 2024 at the age of 47.

Heather was a thoughtful, private, intelligent and compassionate woman. She was also determined and strong willed as demonstrated time and again when facing challenges and personal suffering.

Heather was born at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Va., sharing a birthday with her Dad, Sept. 21. Multiple moves as a young girl had her claiming homes in Illinois, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Maine. She graduated from Greely High School in 1994.

From a young age Heather was captivated by foreign countries, customs, languages and cultures. While in high school she befriended a Serbo-Croation family seeking refuge in Portland from their war torn home in Europe. In support of the family, which included acquiring an automobile and finding employment for them, Heather taught herself Serbo-Croation to assist with translation.

Faced with a difficult choice at the end of high school, Heather declined an opportunity to travel with Up With People in order to pursue studies in international affairs. She attended American University’s School of International Service and graduated from California State University – San Marcos with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

When in San Diego, Calif., Heather met and subsequently married a Lebanese businessman who had left Lebanon during their civil war. They relocated to Beirut, Lebanon shortly after married. She quickly became fluent in Arabic. Heather delivered two lovely twin boys into this world — Sullivan and Braighdon, names that paid tribute to the Irish roots so important to her. Sullivan, suffering from a rare genetic disease, passed away at the age of 2.

Irreconcilable differences ended her marriage, but not her dedication and commitment to her son, Braighdon. Though forced to separate from her son due to citizenship and Lebanese law, Heather remained in contact with Braighdon to the end through often secretive calls on WhatsApp.

For the past year and half, Heather lived in Freeport and worked at Goodwill Industries of Falmouth where she found love, acceptance, kindness and compassion… and she returned the same. Her Goodwill family meant the world to this world traveler. She found peace and joy among her co-workers, even as she battled illness.

Heather is survived by parents, Doug and Sally Leland of Freeport; son, Braighdon of Beirut, Lebanon; brother, Zach of Portland; and special friend, Paul Pappas of Falmouth.

Heather will always be remembered for her smile, understated yet infectious laugh, compassion for humanity and the angelic expression on her face when she passed from this life.

For those wishing to make contributions of any sort, you are encouraged to consider donations to Goodwill Industries or any organization that seeks to address spousal abuse and its consequences.

