GLENDALE, Calif. – Loved by all who knew her for her sweet and vibrant spirit, Sheila Ann Hannigan, 72, of Glendale, Calif., passed away on Feb. 12, 2024, after a brief illness.

Sheila was born in Houlton on May 1, 1951, to James and Dorothy Hannigan, and graduated from Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield, before attending the University of Maine, Orono, where she became a fan of fellow student, Stephen King, who wrote a weekly column for the campus newspaper (and went on to read almost every book he—and even his wife, Tabitha—ever wrote!).

Sheila headed west, attending De Anza College to become a nurse like her mother before her. However, she ended up taking an acting class and was inspired to earn a bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts/Acting at Santa Clara University, and from there a master’s degree in Theatre Arts/Directing from the University of California, Davis, during which time she directed a play that was so well received she presented it that summer at the Edinburgh Festival in Scotland.

Sheila spent years pursuing her passion for the stage, including directing several of daughter Stacey’s school plays. She also coached aspiring actors, including Stacey and several of Sheila’s friends, in both Maine and California.

Despite this busy schedule, Sheila was happy to serve as Stacey’s Brownies and Girl Scouts troop leader.

In addition to her work in the theatrical world, Sheila enjoyed a fulfilling career as a teacher of English as a Second Language to adults both in Portland, and the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Sheila beat advanced head and neck cancer in 2012.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her devoted and loyal longtime partner, Mark Greenewalt, of Glendale, Calif.; as well as by her cherished daughter, Stacey Gadomski (and partner, Alfred Daigle); and her beloved grandchildren, Stacia Gadomski (and partner, Eli Payne) and Thadeus “T.J.” Gadomski. Sheila is also survived by siblings Karyn Hannigan, Linda (Steven) Bond, and Gregory (Debbie) Hannigan; nieces and nephews Jennifer, Christopher, Michael, Chad, Jesse, Shane, and Heidi; extended family as well as lifelong friends from all around the world who were drawn to her sense of humor and welcoming, comforting nature.

A celebration of life will be held in Maine this summer, date and place to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Sheila are encouraged to donate in her memory to either the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the Cancer Research Institute.

