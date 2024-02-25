Plans to convert a structure at 4 Highland Ave. into a two-family residence and construct two townhomes featuring six one-bedroom live/work units on the eastern side of the property were brought before the Scarborough Planning Board by Wellbuilt Rotondi, LLC, regarding a site plan review of the project.

Planning Board member Eric Sanderson spokein favor of the project which, he said supported several issues important to the town. “This project represents an opportunity to breathe new life into our town’s historical properties while meeting the evolving housing demands.”

The Planning Department received a request in June from Wellbuilt Rotondi, LLC, about plans to renovate and preserve the property at 4 Highland Ave., which is situated on the town’s historic properties list.

The project was planned to be developed in two phases, according to Trevor Getting, project engineer at Gorrill Palmer. “The first phase involves revamping the existing four-bedroom units, while the second phase focuses on constructing the live/work units (an apartment that may have a resident working from home with or without limited visiting clients). In total, we aim to provide eight multi-family units, meeting the required net residential density,” he said

During a sketch plan review of the projec June 26, the Scarborough Historic Preservation Commission and Planning Board recommended preserving interior historical characteristics and ensuring adequate site distance and pedestrian facilities.

To address some of the concerns, the applicant revised plans to enhance safety measures. “We’ve collaborated closely with the town engineer and peer reviewers to address site distance requirements and pedestrian safety,” said Getting. “Additionally, we conducted a speed study, which indicated a manageable average speed of 28 mph in the area.”

As a result of the findings of the speed study the Planning Board approved a requested waiver to reduce the projects’ssite distance.

Planning Board Vice Chair Rick Meinking said, “I’m content with the language of this waiver and I do appreciate that the traffic study indicates that the average speed has been about 28 mph, which helped me go along with this waiver.”

Planning Board first alternate Noah Perlut said he was concerned about the proximity of the project to a nearby preschool. “I would love to see a letter of support from the preschool for this reduced site distance,” Perlut said.

Board members also scrutinized parking availability and landscaping. Planning Board Chair Rachel Hendrickson advocated for maximizingmthe number parking spaces to accommodate future needs. “Efforts to squeeze out a couple more spots, even if not immediately built, would be prudent for future demands,” she said.

The Planning Board approved the project with specific findings and conditions, including the waiver to reduce the required site distance, but which is subject to stringent conditions ensuring compliance with safety standards and environmental regulations.

The waiver allows a reduction in the required site distance from 305 feet to 267 feet in a 35 mph zone, under the condition of fulfilling several pre-construction and pre-occupancy requirements. Before the town will issue a building permit, the applicant must pay $755 in impact fees. Prior to construction, updates to plan sets for vehicle backup space, fire lane striping, an EV charger matrix, and various other improvements including addressing comments from the Haley Ward Memo, confirming the removal of a birch tree, and providing complete plan sets to the Planning Department are required.

Additionally, a preconstruction meeting with town staff and the provision of a performance guarantee for off-site improvements are mandated. Before occupancy of the phase two townhouses, construction of a sidewalk and off-site improvements must be completed and inspected for compliance. The project is granted six growth permits, expiring with the site plan approval.

