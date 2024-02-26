GLENDALE, Ariz. — Spring training Sho-time starts Tuesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani will make his exhibition debut with the Dodgers when he serves as the designated hitter for Los Angeles on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Los Angeles has been taking it slowly with the two-way star, who signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract during the offseason. The two-time MVP is coming off right elbow surgery last September that will keep him from pitching this year.

Ohtani did take live batting practice on Sunday, with Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts saying the sport’s biggest star looked “good” and will play his first exhibition game Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is further along in his recovery than Los Angeles anticipated, and the team hopes he will be available when the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres play a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 and 21.

“Most importantly is his health,” Roberts told reporters. “So if it lines up, great. And if it doesn’t, then we’ll still move on from there.”

• The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Manuel Margot, minor league shortstop Rayne Doncon and cash from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league shortstop Noah Miller.

In conjunction with the trade, the Dodgers announced a $4 million, one-year contract to keep Kiké Hernández.

The 29-year-old Margot just joined the Dodgers two months ago with starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow in a trade with Tampa Bay. Margot hit .264 with a .686 OPS in 99 games for the Rays last season while playing center field and right field. He has also played left field.

Margot made his major league debut with San Diego in 2016 and was the primary center fielder for the Padres from 2017-19, before being traded to the Rays. In 788 major league games, Margot has batted .255 with a .694 OPS, 52 home runs and 91 stolen bases.

Margot has a $10 million salary this season as part of $19 million, two-year contract he signed with the Rays, a deal that includes a $12 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout. If the buyout is not exercised, the Rays must pay the Dodgers an additional $2 million as part of the Glasnow trade.

Hernández hit .237 with 11 home runs and 61 RBI in 140 games with the Red Sox and Los Angeles in 2023 while playing all four infield and all three outfield positions. The 33-year-old was reacquired by the Dodgers from Boston on July 25 and became a free agent after the World Series.

OBIT: José DeLeón, a major league pitcher for 13 seasons who led the National League in strikeouts for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1989, has died. He was 63.

Los Leones del Escogido, DeLeón’s team in the Dominican Winter League, said he died Sunday evening at a hospital in Santo Domingo. The team said DeLeón had health issues without giving further information.

DeLeón was 86-119 with a 3.76 ERA in 264 starts and 151 relief appearances for Pittsburgh (1983-86), the Chicago White Sox (1986-87, 1993-95), St. Louis (1988-92), Philadelphia (1992-93) and Montreal (1995). The right-hander struck out 1,594 in 1,897 1/3 innings.

