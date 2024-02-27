GLENDALE, Ariz. — Shohei Ohtani’s first full swing in a game for the Los Angeles Dodgers wasn’t exactly one of the memories. He missed the ball, his helmet tumbled off his head and it took a few seconds for the Japanese star to gather himself before returning to the batter’s box.

Even a $700 million man might need a few spring training games before he’s in regular-season form.

Ohtani was hitless in his first two plate appearances Tuesday, striking out on four pitches in the first inning before hitting a hard grounder into a double play in the third.

Ohtani received a standing ovation before his first at-bat at Camelback Ranch, where dozens of fans wore Ohtani’s No. 17 jersey and cheered his every move. The Dodgers — already one of MLB’s premier franchises — have become even more popular after spending more than $1 billion to sign Ohtani and fellow Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

“Just seeing Shohei in the lineup makes us a lot better,” Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “There’s been a lot of anticipation, so we’re excited.”

Yamamoto is expected to make his spring training debut on Wednesday.

Ohtani was in the second spot of the lineup against the Chicago White Sox, sandwiched between leadoff hitter Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Roberts said all three stars were receptive to the Betts-Ohtani-Freeman lineup construction. The manager added that having Ohtani at the No. 2 spot wasn’t “set in stone,” but it’s something he wants to try for a while during spring training.

“I feel that having Shohei hitting in front of Freddie gives Shohei a lot of protection,” Roberts said.

It was Ohtani’s first spring training game since signing a record $700 million, 10-year contract during the offseason — and since right elbow surgery in September that will keep the two-time MVP from pitching this year. He was the designated hitter, a role he’s expected to fill all season.

BLUE JAYS: Reliever Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after his son, Toby, was hit by a car Sunday.

Manager John Schneider said Toby was airlifted to a hospital, and he is “on the road to recovery.” Schneider also praised the first responders in Clearwater for their “incredible work.”

“Erik will be away from the team for a while, family comes first,” Schneider said. “Our love, support, and prayers are with … the entire Swanson family.”

Swanson is going into his second season with Toronto and his sixth year in the majors overall. The 6-foot-3 right-hander is 8-14 with 10 saves and a 3.78 ERA in 195 games.

CUBS: The Chicago Cubs cleared a spot on their 40-man roster for Cody Bellinger when they traded left-hander Bailey Horn to the White Sox.

Bellinger agreed to an $80 million, three-year contract with Chicago last weekend, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.

Bellinger, who turns 29 in July, hit a career-best .307 with 26 homers, 97 RBI and 20 steals in 130 games with the Cubs last season.

The Cubs sent Horn to the White Sox for minor league right-hander Matt Thompson.

The 26-year-old Horn, a fifth-round pick by the White Sox in the 2020 amateur draft, went 7-3 with a 4.21 ERA in 45 appearances over two minor league stops last year. He finished the season with Triple-A Iowa.

To make room for Horn on their 40-man roster, the White Sox placed right-hander Jesse Scholtens on the 60-day injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Thompson, a second-round selection in the 2019 amateur draft, played for Double-A Birmingham last year. The Houston native went 6-15 with a 4.85 ERA in 27 starts.

CARDINALS: Brandon Crawford and St. Louis finalized a $2 million, one-year contract, giving the Cardinals an experienced backup for young shortstop Masyn Winn.

The 37-year-old Crawford spent his first 13 seasons with San Francisco. He won four Gold Gloves and two World Series championships with the Giants.

Winn, who turns 22 next month, made his big league debut last year. He hit .172 (21 for 122) with two homers and 12 RBI in 37 games with St. Louis.

