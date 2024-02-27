Faith Louise (Roberts) Ball

NOBLEBORO – Faith Louise (Roberts) Ball, 88, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 22, 2024, surrounded by her three children. For a full obituary, visit http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

