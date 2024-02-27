George “Bill” W. Strickland

SANFORD – George “Bill” W. Strickland, 86, of Sanford died peacefully on Feb. 24, 2024.

Bill was born on March 12, 1937, in Boston, Mass., to George and Dorothy (Fougere) Strickland. Bill retired as a mechanic from Dayton Sand and Gravel. He enjoyed shooting pool, woodworking, playing cards, and fabricating many items. Bill loved to spend time with his family.

Surviving Bill are his wife Susan; sons, George III (Ellen), Tim Strickland (Kelsey Goodwin), and Mark Milisits; and daughter Donna Coleman (Chris).

He was preceded in death by his son Richard “Douza” Strickland.

No services are planned.

