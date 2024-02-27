WESTBROOK – Walter K. Cragin, 78, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Anna L. Cragin, with whom he shared over 45 years of marriage.

Born on August 25, 1945 in Westbrook, Walter was the son of the late Ernest and Mary Kimball Cragin. Walter was raised in Westbrook and Bethel and spent many childhood summers with his maternal grandparents on Peaks Island. He graduated from Westbrook High School and joined the U.S. Navy with his best friend, Bill Morse. While in the Navy he attended electrician’s mate school, submarine school and nuclear school. He went on to serve on the submarine, the USS Patrick Henry. He was stationed at submarine bases in Connecticut, Virgina and Holy Loch, Scotland. Following his honorable active-duty service Walter joined the Naval Reserve. Walter worked as a master electrician for his entire career until his retirement.

With his marriage to Anna, they each brought three kids from their prior marriages to form a “Brady Bunch” style blended family. For many decades, Walter enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his camp in Bethel. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing and lobstering in the waters of Casco Bay, fishing and hunting in Bethel, and playing cribbage and card games. In later years he and Anna would escape the harsh Maine winters and travel to the Bahamas for fishing and relaxation.Walter was generous and would go out of his way to help his friends and family, whether it was to wire a house, repair a car, teach practical skills, run errands or offer support. He was caring, thoughtful, quick witted, tough as nails and stubborn. He was a natural at storytelling and he loved practical jokes. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Walter was predeceased by his parents; his sister Janet, and his brothers Ernie and Harry. He had several loyal canine companions over the years, including Ranger, Susie, and Roo – to name a few. Walter is survived by his wife Anna; children, Mark Chase (Joline), Tammy Francoeur (Dave), Jennifer Pennell (Bob), Jeffrey Chase (Vicki), Vince Cragin (Chris); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the loving staff at St. Joseph’s nursing home as well as Jay from Hospice of Southern Maine for caring for Walter.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, March 1, 2024 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road Windham Maine 04062.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous