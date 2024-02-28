BRIDGTON – Frank Edward Kimball II, 60, unexpectedly passed away at his home Saturday Feb. 3, 2024. He was born in Portland on June 6, 1963, to his loving parents Frank and Frances Kimball.
Frank worked as an Arborist and enjoyed all the work he did with trees. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, crafting bows and arrows and foraging for mushrooms. He treasured life and was the kindest soul you would ever meet. Anyone who was fortunate to meet him was better for it.
He was loved, He is loved, and he will continue to be loved.,
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Annette Kimball; his children, son Frank Douglas Kimball, and daughter Dr. Frances Ellen Kimball-Russo; his sister Pamela Jefferds and her husband Robert Jefferds; his niece Jamie Jefferds and his nephew Matthew Jefferds.
He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Frances Kimball.
Rest now in a well-deserved peace.
A celebration of life will be held at his home on May 18 at 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be shared with family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St, South Paris.
