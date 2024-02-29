PORTLAND – On Nov. 29, 2023, life ended peacefully, with great joy and gratitude for Mindy Melinda Cairn.

Mindy was unique and loving. An essential and tenacious supporter of folk music, square and contra dancing, social justice, peace, and community broadcasting. She helped build many foundations in our communities throughout her decades with WMPG, KZYX, Folk Alliance International, Maine Fiddle Camp, Downeast Friend’s of the Folk Arts, 317 Maine, the list goes on. She was an avid traveler across the U.S. and Canada, a prenatal dancer, and artist’s model.

She was fierce in her love and integrated herself thoughtfully into many of our lives. She is deeply missed. A celebration of life will be planned for the spring. Mindy left us with these words:

“I was fortunate. I was happy. I had a wonderful life. We are only remembered for what we have done, and I will be stardust.”

