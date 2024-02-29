Gorham haddock dinner – Friday, March 1, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus, 299 Main St., Gorham. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, roll and dessert. $14; $6 pizza for kids. Takeout available.

Gorham bean supper – Saturday, March 2, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. $10, $5 under 12. Takeout available.

Community meal – Saturday, March 2, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Free meal hosted by Westbrook-Gorham Rotary. Chili, veggie chili, cornbread, salad and dessert, pizza for kids.

Gray bean supper – Saturday, March 2, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, biscuits, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under 5. All-you-can-eat.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, March 6, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Community meal – Wednesday, March 6, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, March 9, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. $10, $5 children.

