GREENVILLE – Karen Bernice York, passed away surrounded by family and friends at CA Dean Hospital on Jan. 20, 2024. After battling with dementia for over a decade, Karen left this life as she lived it, gracefully at the age of 75.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Dianna Marie Beckwith, son, Mark David Beckwith; the father of her children, Wayne Edward Beckwith; sister, Lois Smith, brother, Walter York; and her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherri (Beckwith) Granger; sister Kay (York) Johnson; special friend, Albert Turner; nieces Pam, Debbie, Christine, Misty, Stephanie, Tracy, and Jody, nephews Dale, Doug, Ralph, Bruce, Ian, Brian, Marty, and TJ; and many cousins.

Karen was born in Greenville, Sept. 12, 1948, a daughter of Howard and Constance (Smith) York. She graduated from Greenville High School and Husson College with a degree in Secretarial Services. She spent many years guiding school children from grade school to college. She worked at the University of Maine, Greenville Consolidated Schools, and Southern Maine Community College.

Karen’s selfless compassion, strength and caring for others was an inspiration to all who knew her. She dedicated 15 years of her life to loving and caring for her son, Mark, who suffered a spinal injury and became quadriplegic at the age of eighteen. Her advocacy coupled with his resolute spirit enabled him to attend college and achieve proficiency in AutoCAD. As a team, the two were a shining example of living a beautiful life to the fullest.

It’s impossible to list all the special people who supported, loved, visited, and contributed to her and her family over the years. Without the love and dedication of her friends and family, so much simply would not have been possible. So many gave so much in the toughest of times, and for that, Karen was always grateful.

A sincere thank you to Diane Bartley for her many decades of being there for the family with an open ear, compassionate support and, of course, amazing cuisine.

A special thanks to the staff at CA Dean’s East Wing for lovingly caring for her and her family during her last five years.

Her burial will be held at the Greenville Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., on June 8. On June 8 at 11:30 a.m., a celebration of life will be held at Bartley’s Center Cove Events, Greenville.

Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to scholarships are welcome. Checks may be made to the

“Mark Beckwith Baseball Scholarship”,

c/o Elizabeth Barnes,

P.O. Box 100,

Greenville, ME 04441 or the

“Maine Community Foundation”,

245 Main St.,

Ellsworth, ME 04605.

Please enter in the memo line of the check: Mark David Beckwith Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Thank you for your kind donations.

