PORTLAND – Kathleen Alice Regan, 73, died peacefully on Feb. 28, 2024 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough surrounded by family following a courageous battle with lymphoma. She had previously faced and defeated lymphoma three times.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 20, 1950 in Portland, daughter of the late Francis and Alice (Ward) Regan. She grew up in Portland, graduating from St. Patrick’s School, Cathedral High School and the University of Southern Maine. She worked as a Social Worker for the City of Portland and had multiple roles with L.L.Bean spanning decades. She lived for several years in Florida, but returned home to Maine in the Fall of 2019.

Kathleen had beautiful blue eyes and a smile that was irresistible. A naturally social person, she made friends everywhere she went, creating lifelong connections. She loved to travel, in recent years going to Ireland and eastern Canadian Provinces, drink coffee, laugh with her many friends, but most of all she loved spending time with her husband and family.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 13 years, David Foster; her children, Kate and husband Stephen Barnabe of West Greenwich, R.I., Meg Jenkins and partner James Schuerch of Vestal, N.Y., and Daniel Jenkins and partner Shelly Gibson of Portland, stepson, Douglas Foster of Taiwan; grandson, Cooper Barnabe; sister, Suzanne Regan and husband Beryl Bellman; twin sister, Arleen “Cookie” Wescott and husband Fred Gorell, and brother, Charles and wife Debbie Regan; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses and staff from Mass General Hospital, Maine Medical Center and the Gosnell Hospice House who cared for her over the past few weeks.

Visiting hours celebrating Kathleen’s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, on Tuesday, March 5, immediately followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Kathleen’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in

Kathleen’s memory to the

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House,

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074; and

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society,

P.O. Box 22324,

New York, NY 10087

