WELLS – William C. Hopkins, 60, of Wells died peacefully on Feb. 22, 2024.
Bill was born on June 2, 1963, to Frank and Norma (Anderson) Hopkins in Washington, D.C.
He served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps and was deployed to Beirut and Lebanon.
Bill was a master electrician, served as a police officer for nine years, and most recently an IT specialist with Unum Insurance.
Bill loved to fish, hunt, and collect guns. His collecting continued through the years, adding wallets and hats to his collection.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Cynthia Fitzpatrick; son, Evan Hopkins; brother, Tom Hopkins (Mary), and sister, Holly Howe (Eric).
Calling hours will be from 11 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 at Bibber Memorial Chapel in Kennebunk. Burial with military honors will be in Spring of 2024 at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Bill’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.
