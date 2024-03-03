LEWISTON – Antoinette “Toni” Orestis, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in the company of family and friends, at the Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Lewiston.

Starting her career at the age of 13, Toni helped out at her family restaurant, Marois, in Lewiston. She ended up working at, and subsequently owning the family restaurant for over 65 years, retiring from there in 2003. Toni loved to work! She would run down to the restaurant after school to help with dishes and cleaning. “I was too short to reach the dishes in the sink, so I would stand on coke cases to do so.”

During WWII, the restaurant was open 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Toni and her sister would work the overnight shifts while her grandfather and other family members worked during the days. Over time, she developed new menus and brought an elegant touch to the family legacy. Where the restaurant was in her family for over three generations, and everyone had their share of helping, one can only imagine memories which were made over the years.

When Marois closed in 2003, Toni refers to this as being one of the most difficult things in her life to face. Closing the restaurant and planning her retirement took lots of convincing, love, and support from her family and extended family. The last month Marois was open, was the busiest month on record. The very last night, Toni recalls the restaurant was packed with regulars, former employees, suppliers and family. “Lots and lots of people came to reminisce, and to wish me well. I served an elegant seven-course meal and there was a magnificent dessert cart that night. While the restaurant officially closed at 11 p.m., I couldn’t bring myself to lock the doors to anyone. The staff and regulars were toasting in celebration as the last of the well-wishers wandered in to congratulate and wish me well, to wipe tears, and send their love. It was a remarkable time, the whole experience of owning the restaurant, and the people-they were just great!”

It wasn’t too long after her restaurant retirement, in 2005, just shy of two years, Toni was offered a job working at North Country Associates. She started with some light secretarial work such as answering phones and sorting mail. This didn’t keep her busy enough, so she asked for more work. Toni recalls getting so bored with the “light amount of work” she had initially been given to do, she snuck off upstairs to the accounting and billing departments and asked for more work. It wasn’t long before she was on the computer and doing work for these departments, sending mailings, making copies and many other office projects. Even during the height of the Covid Pandemic, Toni continued to work for North Country from her home. Staff from North Country’s Corporate office would bring her work and supplies to keep her busy.

Toni was married to the love of her life, George Orestis, for 40 years. Over the course of these years, Toni played an essential role in the Lewiston/Auburn Greek community. She was a longtime devoted member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Lewiston where she sang in the choir until recently. She was an active member of the Ladies Society and participated in all church events, managing the kitchen activities at the annual Greek Festival and public dinners.

In her leisure time, Toni loved to entertain for all occasions and used her big house for just this purpose. She spoke of opening up the wrought iron doors between the dining and living rooms to feed 25-30 or more people “elegant dinners”. She also loved to go for long drives with family to different areas of Maine. She loved to ride for hours with no specific destination, telling stories, singing songs, and making more memories.

Toni was clearly a well-loved individual as she had a steady stream of visitors checking in on her and bringing her all kinds of care packages, love and laughter. She lit up a room with her smile and never forgot to offer words of praise and kindness.

She was predeceased by her husband, George; and her Orestis brothers-in-law, Chris (Cecile), John (Jayne) and Alec (Doris) and her Orestis sister-in-law, Mary (John); her Marois sisters and brothers-in-law, Muriel (Paul), Jane (George), Theresa (Don); and survived by her many nephews, nieces; and great-nephews and nieces.

Visiting hours will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 155 Hogan Rd, Lewiston, ME 04240, for prayer and reflection, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. conducted by Father Anastasios Bendo. An interment service will be held for Toni in the spring at Oak Hill Cemetery, Auburn, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, George.

Arrangements are under the care of Albert and Burpee Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, 782-7201.

