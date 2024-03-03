SACO – Kathryn Alward Turner, known to loved ones as “Kathy”, passed away on Feb. 22, 2024, at Mercy Hospital in Portland at the age of 65.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1958 in Portland and grew up in Cape Elizabeth.

Kathy was a warm, caring, and affectionate wife, sister, auntie and friend. Her distinctive infectious laugh and quick wit brought joy to all who knew her. When Kathy hugged you, you felt like you were the only person in the room. Despite her many physical challenges, she was a strong woman who always sought to lift everyone around her above herself. She was the first to greet you, and would fight for the underdog and disadvantaged, taking them under her wing and having their back. She did not let her challenges define her life or relationships.

Kathy graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and attended the University of Maine Farmington. In her 40-plus year career in the healthcare field, Kathy dedicated herself to helping others. She retired from Maine Medical Center in December 2020, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and dedication.

Outside of her career, Kathy was a talented crocheter, voracious reader, and a hostess with the mostest who loved entertaining her family and friends. She cherished spending time with Bruce, her husband of 43 years, boating the coast of New England and its islands and her home ports on the Saco River and Casco Bay. She even braved a 700-mile “test drive” to Maine, when they bought a boat in the Great Lakes. Kathy was also a devoted “doggy and kitty mama” to her many furry “kids” over the years. She loved making her many nieces and nephews laugh with her zany stories and tickle fests.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Bruce Dewey Turner; her sisters Barbara Jean Berry, Patricia DuBois Fowler and husband Chuck, Pamela Alward Burbank, brother-in-law, Scott Turner and wife Donna, sisters-in-law Cheryl Hazard, Christie Turner, and Elizabeth Greendale; nephews Jeffrey DuBois, Derek DuBois, Colin Burbank, Cameron Burbank, Craig Hazard, Scott Hazard, Jeffrey Intinarelli, Logan Turner Renaud, Cooper Turner Renaud, Alan Greendale Jr., Jake Greendale and niece, Riley Greendale; as well as many grandnieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Irving Rackham Alward and Barbara Currier Alward; and her nephew, Kyle Hazard.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Kathy’s primary care physician of many years, Dr. Woodrow Lee as well as the second-floor staff at Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

Kathy’s warm and caring nature will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in peace.

