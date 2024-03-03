SCARBOROUGH – Marianne Elizabeth Thomas, 69, of Scarborough, died Monday evening, Feb. 26, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

A service for Marianne will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 5 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. in Casco. Full obituary, condolences and tributes may be accessed at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net

