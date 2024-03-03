SCARBOROUGH – Bill Giroux passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2024 at the age of 84, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Portland on June 10, 1939, to Wilfred J. Giroux Sr. and Vera (Valente) Giroux. Bill was a graduate of Cheverus High School Class of 1957. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served from 1958 to 1961 as an Aerographer’s Mate.

After his service in the Navy, he worked at Southworth Machine Company and American Can Company, both located in Portland. Following several years at American Can, Bill chose to pursue a career at Giroux Oil Company. During his time in the family business, alongside his father, mother, and two brothers, he dedicated countless hours establishing and building a well-respected and successful oil company within the Greater Portland Area. Particularly in the winter months, Bill worked tirelessly, delivering oil, and providing services for the company. He took great pride in ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction and continued to maintain the status of spotless equipment.

After the death of his father, Bill became a co-owner of Giroux Oil Company alongside his two brothers. His dedication and passion for his work was evident every day, whether he was in the office or out on a truck serving his customers. Bill genuinely loved what he did, and his commitment to the family business was unwavering.

On Dec. 30, 1961, Bill married his beautiful bride, Jean Wormell Giroux, and they have been happily married for 62 wonderful years. Together, they raised three beautiful children. Bill and Jean were the epitome of love, partnership, and devotion, serving as inspirational role models to their family. Together, they loved to travel, make memories with friends, and spend time with their family. Bill and Jean traveled to many wonderful places, both as a couple and with their lifelong friends. Their most memorable trips were Hawaii, Italy, Caribbean Islands, and the countless cruises they embarked on. After retirement, they spent many winters as snowbirds, in Daytona Beach, Fla., where they enjoyed the sunshine and many NASCAR races. The countless memories they made in Florida will be cherished forever.

Among Bill’s many passions were his beloved 1970 Volkswagen Bus, and his 1977 VW Beetle. He delighted in attending car shows, where he shared stories, laughter, and comradery with fellow enthusiasts. He was a life member of the Elks Club and Italian Heritage where he made countless friends and memories.

Bill had many roles throughout his life; one being a loving and supportive dad to his three kids from the day they were born. No matter the time of day or the distance in miles, Bill never stopped being part of raising his kids to be the wonderful adults they are today.

Another of his most cherished was being “Papa” to his grandchildren. Known as Bill to many, he was “The King” to his grandkids. He treasured every moment spent with each of them, never hesitating to travel far and wide to attend their sports games, school events, or camping adventures. His dedication knew no boundaries, and his love for his grandchildren was unwavering.

Bill will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, sincerity, and his willingness to always lend a helping hand.

He also had a love for many different foods; most notable was his love for a McDonalds Caramel Frappé, and a Dunkin’ Old Fashioned Donut.

His presence illuminated the lives of all who had the privilege to know him. Bill’s legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched throughout his lifetime.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Vera and Wilfred Giroux Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; his three children, Mike Giroux and his wife Lisa of Essex Junction, Vt., Michelle Giroux Harkovich and her husband Larry of Hampton, N.H., and Mark Giroux of Gorham; his sister and two brothers, Sandra Bruns, Art Giroux (Karen) and Ron Giroux; his grandchildren, Anthony, Mikaela, Jensyn, Evan, Macie, Matthew and Kylie; and his many beloved nieces and nephews.

The Giroux family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to the team of doctors and nurses and all the other staff of Maine Medical Center ICU CFT6 who treated Bill with the utmost care, respect, compassion and understanding. Also to all the caregivers and special friends who were there in his times of need.

A funeral service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held at Jones, Rich, & Barnes Funeral Home on March 9, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Father Paul will be offering the Liturgy of the word at 6 p.m. Immediately following, there will be a gathering at Dimillo’s on the Water from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to share stories and memories of Bill. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bill’s name to the American Heart Association, or the National Kidney Association.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous