When I became editor of the Press Herald’s weekly entertainment magazine in 2016, I had to learn quickly why longtime staffers sometimes referred to it as “Go,” the name of the publication when it first launched in 1993 but had since changed.

I thought of it simply as a slip of the tongue, like when someone gives directions to turn left at “the Shop & Save” – you know to look for a Hannaford. But when we decided it was time for the magazine to get a fresh look, we realized that name had stuck in people’s minds for a reason: It was the right one all along.

Going back to “Go” is just the first change you’ll notice as you start turn the pages of the magazine in Thursday’s paper and explore our website. As a food-motivated Portlander, I’m particularly excited about our new feature spotlighting a single menu item or made-in-Maine product that’s worth seeking out (reporter Ray Routhier picked a Sonoran hot dog to start). We’ll also be talking to Mainers (maybe you?) about where they’d go and what they’d do in their “perfect day.” Rustic Overtones frontman Dave Gutter walked us through his. Plus, we’ll clue you into ways to have fun on the cheap and help you plan for events we know are coming in the not-too-distant future.

Our columnists are also on board, with Aimsel Ponti giving you up-to-the-minute snippets from the music scene, film guru Dennis Perkins offering his takes on what to see or stream and beer writer Ben Lisle highlighting the best of Maine’s craft breweries.

And we want to hear from you too. What are the places you’ve been, things you’ve tasted or sights you’ve seen that more people should know about? We hope you’ll share them with us and your fellow readers, so we can all experience the best of what our state has to offer.

If you have thoughts about these changes or what else you’d like to see from our coverage, email me at lbridgers@pressherald.com. I look forward to hearing from you – and to all of us having a little more fun.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »