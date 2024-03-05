US needs better immigration policies

To the editor,

I watched a speech by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele. Since being elected in 2019, he has taken El Salvador from being the “Murder Capital of the World” to being the most crime free country in the Western Hemisphere. Bukele was able to accomplish this through mass incarceration of criminal gang members, many of whom came from the US.

In his speech, Bukele attributes the former lawlessness of his country to past failed US immigration policies. In the 1980s, thousands of Central Americans were allowed to illegally immigrate into the US to avoid civil war or poverty.

Like today, there were no organized government programs to house, feed or provide jobs for these refugees. Many such immigrants had to settle into cities where drug gangs easily recruited many of them and their children. By the late 90s, many US cities practically became war zones, so the federal government began deporting thousands of these US made hardened criminals back to their home countries. These deportees used the only skills they learned in America to establish the drug gangs that have been terrorizing numerous Central American countries for the last two decades.

We are setting up an even worse disaster by now allowing millions of illegal immigrants to enter the US without any plan to house, feed or employ them. Some politicians are already suggesting that America may again have to deport thousands of violent immigrants radicalized by the harsh life in our crime ridden cities. Again, our foolish lack of an organized immigration policy may again create a domestic crime wave and then destabilize many more countries throughout the world.

Ted Sirois

Saco

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: