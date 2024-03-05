BUXTON – Carl A. Littlefield, 67, passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2024, with his loved ones at his side.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday March 8, from 4 – 6 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A private graveside service will be held in the spring at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

