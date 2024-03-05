RICHFORD, Vt. – Judith M. Dorsett passed away on Feb. 10, 2024, at 91.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on April 8, 1932, she attended Smith College and later received her MSW from Fordham University. Judith spent her career at Bridgeport Hospital. Her kindness and wisdom touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impact on those lucky enough to have known her.

Judith enjoyed traveling which brought her to sites around the world. She also thoroughly loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Judith’s legacy lives on through her children, Mark, Debby, and Jeff Dorsett. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Cindy Dorsett.

Judith’s family will be holding a celebration of her life on April 13 in Putney, Vt.

Contributions in Judith’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous