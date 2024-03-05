Linda Merlene (Jensen) Alexander

RAYMOND – Linda Merlene (Jensen) Alexander, 83, of Raymond passed away at home on Feb. 21, 2024, peacefully surrounded by her family. Visiting hours will be held Friday, March 8, 2024, 4-7 p.m., at Dolby Blais Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road Windham Maine, 04062.

